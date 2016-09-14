Sustainable Settings fills the plate for annual Harvest Festival | PostIndependent.com

Cost: $150 for dinner, $30 for speakers or $160 for all

When: Saturday, speakers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., ranch tours at 4 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.

Where: The ranch is 5 miles south of Carbondale on Highway 133

Sustainable Settings has a full plate for its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday.

The working ranch and learning center 5 miles south of Carbondale will hold public talks, demonstrations and workshops starting at 10 a.m. The events will bring together farmers, ranchers, food entrepreneurs, investors, donors, filmmakers, community organizers and others who are trying to build local food systems in the Roaring Fork Valley and elsewhere.

The big event will be the Harvest Festival Dinner. Tours of the 244-acre ranch and draft-horse hay wagon rides start at 4 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a dance.

Dinner will be prepared by chefs from Town, Phat Tai, the Pullman, Cache Cache, Allegria, Silo, Field to Fork and Eight K.

“Most of your meal Saturday evening will come from our biodynamic gardens and fields, 1,200 feet from your plate, and paired with the finest biodynamic and organic beers, wines, ciders, juices and sodas from local producers,” said Brook LeVan, chief agrarian at Sustainable Settings.

The presentations and workshops during the day will feature:

• Richard Manning, a leading consultant on agriculture, poverty and the environment.

• Will Winter, a leading holistic veterinary expert.

• Jim Fullmer, an expert on biodynamic farming.

• Woody Tasch, founder of Slow Money, which creates local networks and investment clubs.

• Betsy Eberle Fifield, an Aspen woman who is leading an experiment to eat only locally produced food for 40 days.

• Haley Thompson and Tomas Zuccareno, local filmmakers producing “How We Grow,” a documentary on the young farmers of the Roaring Fork Valley.

• Brook LeVan, who helped found Sustainable Settings 19 years ago.

This year the Harvest Festival will recognize Jerome Osentowski of the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute in Basalt as the 2016 Organic Farmer of the Year. Osentowski is famous for his gardens and greenhouses on the south side of Basalt Mountain. He teaches classes on permaculture throughout the year.

“It is an honor to feature Jerome this year as he has carried the torch for a possible healthy and regenerative future for over 40 years,” LeVan said. He added that Osentowski has “taught many of us right here at home how we can live well in a place we love.”

Tickets for the dinner are $150 per person. Tickets for the speaker series alone are $30 per person. The combined ticket to the speakers and dinner is $160.