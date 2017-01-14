Texas man transporting rescue dogs to CO dies in crash | PostIndependent.com

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Texas man who was transporting rescue dogs to Colorado has died and four dogs are missing after a rollover crash on Interstate 25 in southern Colorado.

Charles Roberts of Katy, Texas was driving a van at 2:50 a.m. Friday when he struck a guardrail between Walsenburg and Colorado City. Roberts, 59, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll. He died at the scene.

His son, 29-year-old Jared Roberts, also of Katy, suffered what the patrol described as moderate injuries.

The Pikes Peak Humane Society picked up more than 20 dogs that had been in the van. Some of them had suffered minor injuries. The Houston-based Rescued Pets Movement said four dogs were missing after the crash.

Jeff Richey, owner of Farfel’s Farm and Rescue in Boulder, said dogs are brought to Colorado every Friday from Houston’s BARC shelter by members of the Rescued Pets Movement and taken in by 15 Colorado rescue groups.

Local humane society members planned to periodically search for the missing dogs and they asked area residents to keep an eye out for them, too.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.