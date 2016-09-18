The season’s final Downtown Market | PostIndependent.com

While cruising the market last Tuesday evening, I quite possibly spotted the biggest bell peppers I have ever seen, which made the petite bell peppers I have been trying to grow in my garden look nibble size. Bell peppers are loaded with vitamin C. The green and purple ones taste slightly bitter, while the red, orange and yellows are sweeter and almost fruity. I am thinking of stuffed bell peppers on a cool fall evening. Instead of the traditional bland ground beef and rice, spice it up Mexican style. Cook some quinoa in vegetable stock and add black beans, corn, onions, etc., with some smoky spices. Stuff the peppers and bake, then top with fresh slices of avocado, grated Mexican cheese and fresh salsa. Yes, the tomatoes are still abundant at the market.

We have had lovely lavender massages available at the market this summer from La Provence Spa. Lori offers seated massages for $1 a minute, and they offer a wellness program that gets you a great deal on massages for a whole year. You deserve it, right? They have an amazing array of facials, body polishes and body treatments at their lovely spa right downtown on Pine Street. Stop by and treat yourself to a lovely soothing massage.

Kara’s Krunchies has been one of our most beloved vendors. Kara and her circle group of helpers create wonderful nut combos that are yummy. Kara, who loves to garden, also makes bracelets that she sells at the Hot Springs pool and the Iron Mountain gift shops. Kara volunteers, as well, by baking cookies for the fire and police departments. She is a busy girl who always smiles with great joy.

Our cooking demo this week will be with the famous Sharill Hawkins from Four Mile Creek Bed and Breakfast. Sharill will be doing “Wrap It Up” with crepes using freshly harvested fruits and vegetables from our own market vendors creating sweet and savory. Cooking demo starts at 5 p.m., and I advise getting there early to get a front row seat. The tasting part you won’t want to miss. Our cooking demo is sponsored by The Pullman and Town restaurants.

Music this week will be our favorite local Frank Martin who always puts on a great show and gets the crowd singing and dancing. Frank is a true gem in our amazing array of local talented musicians, and we are blessed he is a regular at our market. Sponsoring our music this week is á la Carte and the Glenwood Springs Tourism Fund.

Stop by and meet our great board members and ask about how you can volunteer or even become a board member. We are still looking for some talented folks who can help us create this wonderful summer event that brings vitality and life to our downtown core. This is a great way to give back to our community that offers us all such an amazing place to live.

Most of all, a great big thank-you to all our wonderful market customers whom we have grown to love and know. Every market brings smiles and opportunities to make new friends. Special thanks to our vendors, musicians and cooking demo chefs and to our sponsors who help us make this market available to you. Thank you all.

See you from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday.