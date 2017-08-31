Time running out for Summer Fun

Sept. 8 is the deadline to submit entries for the Post Independent's Summer Fun photo contest, so get out there over the long weekend and grab a few more good shots.

Overall, readers this summer will win more than $1,600 in prizes from Summit Canyon Mountaineering and Glenwood Caverns.

Enter at postindependent.com/summerfun through Sept. 8. We have Glenwood Caverns passes to award to August and September entrants plus the grand prize â€” a $500 gift card from Summit Canyon Mountaineering â€” and second and third prizes of $200 and $100 Summit Canyon gift cards.