Tipton: Vets, check SNAP benefits | PostIndependent.com

U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton is urging veterans in Colorado’s Third District to review any food stamp benefits they receive after his team discovered a mistake in the way the Colorado program was awarding assistance to one veteran who also received a clothing allowance from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Tipton’s team was recently approached by a veteran whose VA clothing allowance was being counted as “unearned income,” and therefore calculated against his Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program allowance.

Tipton’s office confirmed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which runs the SNAP program, that the VA clothing allowance is not considered income for SNAP purposes.

Tipton’s team worked with the Colorado Office of Economic Security to ensure the veteran would be reimbursed for the difference between the allowable and actual benefits he received, and the Colorado SNAP program manager assured Tipton that the office would educate staff at the regional level to prevent future mistakes.

“If you have any questions about these benefits or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to give one of my district offices a call,” Tipton said.

Tipton’s district office in Grand Junction can be reached at 970-241-2499.