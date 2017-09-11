Torres column: Good habits lead to weight loss

Recently I assessed someone who had lost 13 pounds in 15 weeks. It reminded me of another person four months ago who had lost 15 pounds in the same amount of time. Both of these members were overweight, and most heavy people lose 2-4 pounds a month. Therefore, I was surprised to see them lose more than 10 pounds in the first five-week assessment.

There are also people who would be called "fit." They were active before they walked in the gym door. This people can be put into the "athlete" category of fat level. Fit people generally cannot lose 10 pounds in four months, because they are already at the most healthy weight level. However, they also impress me when they lose 2 pounds or lower their fat levels by 1 percent, since few do that. This raises a question: Why do some people in the same fat level category (like overweight or athlete) lose a significant amount of fat and others don't? After assessing hundreds of people, I have found a pattern: Different habits and behaviors get us different results.

1) People who get results are usually open to change. They listen to my suggestions, learn about healthy eating and exercise, and then they put this new knowledge into practice.

2) They find a balance between work, family, exercise and other activities in their lives.

3) They change their eating habits by cooking at home, cutting meat intake, adding more vegetables and fruits, eating organic, drinking only water and eating five times a day.

4) They have an active lifestyle; they go to the gym three to four times a week, and hike, walk, run or bike on their own.

5) They find support by seeking out active people like themselves who are striving for the same goals.

6) They take time to analyze their life — they meditate.

7) They figure out their goals, write them down specifying each one, and work towards them.

Some people know a bit about healthy habits already and just need to be reminded; others simply don't know how to start their journey to health and weight loss. My hope for everyone is that they learn to find a balance in their life in order to accomplish their desires. I want them to feel less frustrated about losing weight and concentrate on their habit changes, not on the weight they are trying lose. So if you want to lose weight in a healthy and fun atmosphere that fits your lifestyle, think about the suggestions above. These pointers have been proven to work, so why not let them help you?

Sandro Torres is owner of Custom Body Fitness in Carbondale, author of the book "Lose Weight Permanently" and a Watch Fit columnist. His column appears on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in Body & More.