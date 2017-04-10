Torres column: Six tips for successful exercising | PostIndependent.com

There are different steps that need to be followed in an exercise regimen in order to reach your fitness goals. Attending an exercise session is the first step, but it is not all it takes.

Imagine attending a lecture class and not paying attention to the teacher. Nothing good will come of just showing up. There should be a sense of concentration, taking notes, reading, participating, actively asking questions, etc. The same goes with exercise: We must engage our muscles and our minds. Here are six tips that you should follow if you want to see results:

1. Be in discomfort: Any well-designed program made to give results should keep you out of your comfort zone. You should feel some sense of challenge all the time. If you don't, your body is accustomed to the work and will not change to meet the demand. Therefore, you will not see results.

2. Don't go backwards: Many people think because they pushed last week, they don't need to push this week. Remember that the body becomes accustomed to the resistance given. In other words, if instead of increasing your weight lifting from 15-pound dumbbells to 20s you go down to 12s — or if you run less or slower than usual — the body will get used to the new, easier resistance. This means that either you get more toned and lose weight by increasing your weights or running distance, or you gain fat and lose muscle by decreasing your weights or running distance.

3. Have a "progression" mentality: Think "what can I do better today?" Some examples are increase your weights, increase the intensity of your exercise, try to do your entire program in less time or add other exercise.

4. Live in the moment: Concentrate on your exercise, and forget about everything else. This is your time to get in shape. Everything else will have its own time.

5. Find people who are more motivated than you: People who do what it takes to get results usually motivate us, both by personal encouragement and by inspiring us. These people will help you reach your goal.

6. Enjoy the exercise: Exercise should be challenging, but you must have in your mind that you love it. If you think the opposite, it will drain all your energy, and you will not get results.

Take these six points into consideration and start getting results. My goal is to give you tools to continue your fitness journey. Exercise is a necessity for healthy living. I think we all want do it right, enjoy it and get the most out of it. Don't waste your time, and start this week.

Sandro Torres is owner of Custom Body Fitness in Carbondale, author of the book "Lose Weight Permanently" and a Watch Fit columnist. His column appears on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in Body & More.