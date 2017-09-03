Traffic concerns increase as Glenwood schools open

The Re-1 school year starts Tuesday, and the Grand Avenue bridge project team is anticipating additional traffic impacts as a result.

We have been working with the school district all year, and they have a great plan in place for the detour. School bus routes have been revised to minimize detour traffic and get students to school on time. If it is possible for your child to start riding the bus, please contact the Roaring Fork Schools transportation department at transportation@rfschools.com.

The district is encouraging parents to say their goodbyes at home before sending their students to school using detour-friendly transportation methods including the school bus, RFTA, biking, walking, or carpooling. Early and after-school programming and supervision is also being offered to help give parents flexibility. All parents and caregivers should check out the school district webpage http://tinyurl.com/RFSDbussked.

Here is some useful information regarding school-related traffic impacts and how to handle them:

• Exit 114 north roundabout: Anticipate backups during the morning rush because of traffic going to and leaving Glenwood Springs Middle School. When working on Exit 114 during the last school year, backups were common between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., so please avoid these times if possible.

• 27th Street roundabout: The usual backups seen at the roundabout at the beginning of the school day will be there again, and cut-through traffic traveling south on Midland Avenue to avoid the detour will only make the situation worse. Please follow the detour route through town, even if you are dropping your kids off at Sopris Elementary School.

• Safety on the trails: Part of the school district plan is to use "walking school buses" to get kids to school and back. This means that a lot of children will be using the trails during the detour. Please be mindful of your surroundings and announce your presence orally and or with a bell when passing school kids (and other pedestrians and bikes) on our trails.

• Carpooling: This is a great way to cut down on traffic and share the responsibility of getting your kids to school. Contact neighbors with children, check online message boards and look for opportunities to form a carpool. You'll be surprised how effective this strategy can be, not just for you, but also for your community.

• Parking: Parents planning to use Two Rivers Park as a connection to GSES or the high school via the bike path may consider using the temporary lot the city installed next to the Iron Mountain Hot Springs. Other parking options and information is available on the Grand Avenue bridge website, grandavebridge.codot.gov.

Here's an update on the progress of construction so far:

• The substructure for the new Grand Avenue Bridge is complete. Columns and walls for the new traffic bridge were poured last week.

• From now until Sept. 10, crews will set the remaining girders over the Colorado River and the Union Pacific Railroad.

• Concrete has been poured for the south abutment (downtown), which will connect the Grand Avenue Bridge to the CO-82 roadway.

• The traffic bridge has been removed and final clean up continues through the week.

• A concrete walkway has been poured as part of the final finishes for the paver project on the east side of Grand Avenue between Seventh and Eighth Streets.

• The storm drain improvement project continues along Sixth Street in the center traffic lane.