Treat aches, pains at NC market | PostIndependent.com

Time flies when you are having fun, and there is certainly fun to be had at the New Castle Community Market from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Indulge yourself with a therapeutic grade essential oil to ease aches, pains or whatever might need a fix at the doTerra booth. There will also be a new vendor this week offering precious and other types of stone jewelry as well as single stones for purchase.

Look for a new farm-to-market booth from Abundant TerrAced Earth with supplies of greens and herbs. The offerings are a little different from Juicy Acres', and these vendors complement each other.

There will be a limited supply of Kolecki's famous Hot Hungarian Pepper Relish at the volunteer booth at the entrance to the market, where there are usually farm fresh eggs, as well. But come in early: Last week a case of the relish and all the eggs sold quickly.

This week Guilty Pleasure provides the music in the pavilion.

There is always something interesting or delicious to find. Don't forget to purchase a raffle ticket, too, for only $1. Purchases support the bands and other market needs, so take a chance to win several nice prizes each week.