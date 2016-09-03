Turn lanes at Cattle Creek finished early | PostIndependent.com

Garfield County officials say turns at Cattle Creek Road at Colorado 82 are much safer following construction of two new lanes, completed both ahead of schedule and under budget.

The Garfield County Board of County Commissioners approved a contract for nearly $945,000 in May of 2016 for the safety improvements, and the final construction cost is expected to come in at approximately $770,000. The construction began June 1, and Johnson Construction Inc. of Rifle completed the work expeditiously through well-planned staff, equipment and materials scheduling.

While the original project was slated for completion at the end of September, JCI was able to return the site to full public use Aug. 25.

The construction project includes a new eastbound acceleration lane at the Colorado 82-Cattle Creek intersection, which allows vehicles to more safely enter the highway to drive toward Carbondale. The county also lengthened the deceleration lane on the eastbound side for motorists exiting Highway 82 toward Cattle Creek or accessing the local business along the frontage roads from the Glenwood Springs direction.

Assistant County Engineer Jeff Nelson oversaw the project, and noted that the improvements are being well received.

“We could see the ‘thumbs up’ signals from regular travelers of the intersection as we got close to opening the site up,” stated Nelson. “This infrastructure improvement will make an important difference until the day when a more comprehensive project is undertaken.”

Nelson also praised the design and construction management team for the project. “HDR Engineering supplied design support from its Denver office with attention to detail, and its Glenwood Springs project engineer, Joe Elsen, worked very effectively with the ground engineering field engineer, Bridget McDougall, for project quality and safety. Joe’s more than 30 years of Colorado Department of Transportation engineering experience really helped to keep the project running smoothly.”

Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said, “We have heard ongoing input from our citizens that this intersection need improvements for safe entry and exiting; and I believe this will be a safer intersection in coming years, due to the improvements we have invested in.”