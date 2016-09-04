Use those summer tomatoes in salsa | PostIndependent.com

At our last market, I happened to look up and spotted some yellow leaves on top of the hills above town. Oh, fall. I ran over and bought some fresh farm tomatoes before they are no longer in season. This time of year, I eat lots of tomatoes because once winter sets in, the tomatoes at the stores are never as good as those summer tomatoes. In fact, as I write this, I am enjoying a juicy red tomato for breakfast.

So, with the abundance of tomatoes, salsa comes to mind. There is just nothing better than freshly made salsa, and itâ€™s surprisingly easy to make. Just takes a bit of chopping and then watch it disappear. Donâ€™t think that salsa is made only from those wonderful tomatoes. Just Google salsa recipes, and you will be astounded at the array of different salsa combos that you can make. Fresh corn and avocado salsa, black bean salsa, crisp cucumber salsa â€¦ the list goes on and on for veggie salsas. And theyâ€™re not just for corn chips. Any grilled fish, chicken or meat is lovely served with a nice, fresh, spicy salsa served on top. Then there are the endless fruit salsas. Watermelon salsa, mango pineapple salsa, melon salsa, etc., can be served with corn chips, and you would be surprised at how good they are. To create a dessert, make some cinnamon chips from toasted tortillas sprinkled with cinnamon and a bit of sugar. Itâ€™s a delightfully light dessert that everyone will love.

If you need inspiration for seasoning your salsas, stop by the Roaring Fork Spice Co.â€™s booth and talk to them about their wonderful spice combos. I just bought three of their most popular spices: Matador Spanish Blend, Santorini Greek Blend, and Kebab Persian Kebab Blend. These are great on beef, chicken, lamb and fish plus vegetables and salsas. I recently tried some baby bell mushrooms, seasoned with the Kebab spice blend grilled quickly, and â€” wow â€” the taste of mushrooms popped with the seasoning. What you will love about these seasonings is the way they will just make an ordinary dish become extraordinary. Plus it takes the guessing out of combining your own spices and saves a lot of room in the spice cupboard.

We are still selling lots of tablecloths and tote bags made from the authentic Mexican oil cloth. And we have our great selection of olive oils and balsamic vinegars. And donâ€™t forget to stop by our market booth to see our great selection of Witchy Hats and new this year, Witch Hat door decorations. All the proceeds from these sales goes to support our nonprofit market.

We are also looking for more volunteer board members. If you love the idea of outdoor farmer markets and the great community event that we bring to our beautiful downtown, then stop by and talk to us. It is a lot of work, but we love doing it. We start meeting in February to plan for the upcoming season. If you have graphic experience, we have a need for someone to create the ads and posters.

See you at the market from 4-9 on Tuesday.