Volunteers needed for Rifle Gap park | PostIndependent.com

As warm weather activities ramp up, Rifle Gap State Park needs dedicated volunteers to keep one of the best recreational attractions in the area running smoothly. Prospective volunteers interested in learning more are invited to a barbecue picnic at Rifle Gap State Park's Bluebird group picnic area, beginning at 11 a.m. April 15.

Prospective volunteers are asked to RSVP by April 13. Call 970-625-1607 to reserve your spot.

Park personnel will be on hand to answer questions, followed by a boat tour across the reservoir.

"This is a great opportunity for someone looking to do something constructive this summer," said Park Manager Brian Palcer. "It takes hardworking, dedicated people to maintain this fantastic park and protect a very valuable natural resource."

Various volunteer positions are available, including guided hike leaders, mountain bluebird monitors, campground hosts, aquatic nuisance species inspectors, boating safety instructors, maintenance crew members and tourism specialists.

"There is something for everyone," said Palcer. "You will spend quality time outdoors, get some fresh air, learn new things, enjoy fantastic scenery, help people and have fun doing it."