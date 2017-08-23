Volunteers needed for schools’ planned ‘walking bus’

Looking for a good excuse to get that morning and afternoon walk in on the Glenwood Springs River Trail, and don't mind being accompanied by a bunch of elementary schoolers?

Glenwood's first-ever "walking school bus — Rockin' the Rio" — is looking for volunteers to help usher students safely to and from school during the Grand Avenue bridge detour.

When school starts Sept. 5, buses taking children to and from Glenwood Springs Elementary, Middle and High schools will be picking up and dropping off at Two Rivers Park in order to avoid putting buses in the detour traffic.

Volunteers will be needed to help get the bus students between the park and GSES between 7-9 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The same morning hours will be in place on Wednesdays, but due to the early release schedule that day the afternoon shift will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Volunteers will need to be fingerprinted and go through a criminal background check, per school district policy, said Jordan Schoeller, the district's trail coordinator.

About 18 volunteers will be needed per shift, she said. That would include 12 volunteers stationed at Two Rivers Park, and six at GSES to escort middle school students to the Two Rivers bus pickup.

The district said it expects as many as 280 kids walking in one direction at a time.

"We will be evaluating things every month during the detour to see if traffic has changed enough that we can go back to our regular bus routes, especially later in the fall when the weather gets worse," said Jared Rains, transportation director for the district.

Rains also advises parents to take their first-day-of-school photos at home or at the bus stop, instead of taking their children to school on the first day and trying to get those photos there.

"The whole goal here is to take as many vehicles off the roads as possible," Rains said.

"We're working really hard to make this go as smooth as we can, but if a lot of drivers get out there dropping kids off at school, it can really throw things off."

For more information about becoming a walking bus volunteer, Schoeller can be reached via email at jschoeller@rfschools.com, or at 970-319-3418.