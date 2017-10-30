Watch for trick-or-treaters on side streets tonight

Drivers are advised to stick to the Grand Avenue bridge detour route and off Glenwood Springs side streets tonight in particular, due to Halloween trick-or-treaters being out and about.

Police Chief Terry Wilson also asks that anyone who must use side streets such as Blake, Cooper, Bennett, Colorado and Pitkin to take it extra slow and avoid distractions such as cellphones.

Parents are also asked to accompany children while they are out in the neighborhoods trick-or-treating, "even if you think they are old enough to go alone," Wilson said.

"We have a lot of extra traffic trying to shortcut the detour, and they are not always the most cautious folks."

Children should make themselves visible to cars by carrying a flashlight and attaching a light or glow stick to costumes.

Families are also invited to the Glenwood Springs Community Center from 4-7 p.m. for the Halloween "Spooktacular" featuring candy, games and an inflatable bounce house.