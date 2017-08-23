Water treatment plant deals with supply issues

The Glenwood Springs water treatment plant Wednesday morning lost its raw water supply, according to a press release the city sent at about 7:30 a.m.

"Finished water is at low levels, which may lead to low water pressure or a temporary shut-off," the release said. Water was being drawn from the Roaring Fork River. Around 10 a.m., a follow-up press release said the plant had regained access to the raw water supply.

South Glenwood residences and businesses could have still experienced low pressure through the day, the release stated, but the rest of the city was expected to be functioning as normal.

The issue was determined to be "air pockets in the water line and a severed communication line."