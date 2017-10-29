What’s next on the Grand Avenue bridge project?

Now that the word is out that our team will be opening the traffic bridge earlier than anticipated, and to three lanes instead of two, we thought this would be a great opportunity to talk about what's next in the project timeline.

Crews are continuing the final push to open the traffic bridge to four lanes. This includes barrier wall construction, bridge joint installation, monuments, signage, wayfinding and intersection work at Eighth Street and Grand Avenue.

The Sixth and Laurel roundabout will be operating with new traffic directions in the next week. Stay tuned for an opening date announcement in the coming days.

Seventh Street and Pavers

Concrete work and brick pavers will be installed downtown through the end of the year. Brick pavers will be set from Eighth Street north to the new abutment and to the concrete walkway in front of buildings. Pavers will stop at the abutment near the alleys on the wing streets.

Hot Springs Pool Parking

Crews are paving the Hot Springs Pool parking lot through the end of the year and working on curb and gutter, striping and signage. River Street will open in conjunction of the opening of the pool parking lot. The north stairs on the pedestrian bridge to the pool are scheduled to be poured at the end of the year and the stairs will be ready for the opening of the pool parking lot. Crews plan to return the parking lot to the Hot Springs Pool by the beginning of February.

Concrete Deck

The new concrete on the traffic bridge deck is not the final surface for the new bridge and will ride a little rougher than you would expect. In May, crews will install a polyester concrete overlay during off-peak lane closures, which will be the final finish for the deck.

The polyester concrete must be installed at higher temperatures, and crews will work during off-peak times, with lane closures to complete the work next year.

Road closures through June

• When the new bridge opens, the southbound left turn to Eighth Street will be returned.

• Expect daily periodic lane closures on the Grand Avenue Bridge during off-peak hours.

• Seventh Street from Cooper to Colorado avenues remains closed.

• Sixth Street is in its final configuration, one-lane in each direction.

• The Exit 116 interchange will be in its final configuration with ongoing lane closures.