Where to retire? How about Glenwood? | PostIndependent.com

Annette Fuller doesn't have personal experience with every city Where to Retire magazine recommends. But she's sure of this: Glenwood Springs, one of the May/June issue's "8 invigorating outdoorsy towns," is on her to-visit list.

"Y'all have got a great highway view," said Fuller, the magazine's editor. She drove through Glenwood on a recent trip to Aspen, and she was taken by the city's views. "I was like, 'Let's go back there.' It was stunning. I wish I could spend more time in Glenwood, and I would like to soon."

Glenwood joined Brevard, North Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Florida Keys; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Missoula, Montana; Ogden, Utah; and Port Angeles, Washington.

"We have learned — and this is no news flash — that retirees really want to keep active," Fuller said. "Some of them tell us that, for the first time in their lives, they're getting in shape. They've always been sitting behind a desk."

Fuller said Glenwood stood out for its hiking, boating, fishing and historic district, among other characteristics. Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts impressed the staff, and she was taken by the 42-mile Rio Grande Trail.

"There's just no more outstanding trail than that," she said.

Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association President Marianne Virgili said such editorial attention has a significant return for the town. This type of story often results in a spike in phone calls to the organization, as well as an increase in vacationers.

"In terms of economic development, the strategy now is build a wonderful place to live and people will want to move there," she said. "That's what we've really done."

Virgili, a Cleveland native, first visited the city while her husband was working in Rifle.

"I saw the steam rising from the hot springs pool, and it was snowing lightly, and I thought, 'This is Camelot. I have arrived,'" she said.

In addition to Glenwood's amenities, Where to Retire magazine noted the city's proximity to other places. There's plenty in Glenwood, Fuller said, and the Amtrak station and nearby destinations such as Snowmass add to the city's appeal.

"There's something about living in a small town. It's so easy," Virgili said. "And you have all the things you really need."