Wilcox withdraws from council race | PostIndependent.com

Munro Wilcox has withdrawn his nomination to run for the Glenwood Springs City Council at-large seat that’s up for election April 4, and says he is supporting former council member Shelley Kaup for the open seat.

Wilcox, a relatively new resident of Glenwood who had been one of five candidates to turn in nominating petitions last week for the at-large seat, was the only candidate to withdraw by the Tuesday deadline, according to City Clerk Catherine Fletcher.

The at-large seat being vacated by Stephen Bershenyi due to term limits is one of three council seats up for election in April. Wilcox’s decision leaves a four-way race between Kaup, Rick Davis, Charlie Willman and Jonathan Gorst for that seat.

“I would like to see greater diversity in government, and especially on City Council,” Wilcox told the Post Independent.

“And I believe Shelley would bring that diversity,” he said of Kaup, who served a single term on council from 2007 to 2011 but decided at that time not to seek a second term.

“We’re also very aligned in how we think with regards to developing the downtown core and some of the serious, harder-to-handle issues such as affordable housing and the need for more day care,” Wilcox said, adding that he has offered to help Kaup with her campaign.

Wilcox said he will likely turn his attention to applying for appointment to any upcoming open seats on city boards and commissions.

Meanwhile, four candidates remain in the running for the Ward 5 seat being vacated by outgoing Councilor Leo McKinney, who is also term-limited. They include Sara Gordon, Don Gillespie, Jonathan Godes and Amber Wissing.

Just one candidate, Rick Voorhees, has put in for the Ward 2 seat being vacated in April by Matt Steckler, also due to term limits.