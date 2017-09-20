Wounded Warriors campaign to make brief Glenwood stop

The Wounded Warriors Family Support Organization will make a brief stop at West Glenwood Mall from 9-10 a.m. today as part of its "Drive the Journey" campaign.

Donations benefiting the Wounded Warriors FSO will be accepted during the event.

Drive the Journey involves a group of Microsoft employees from state and local government and the public-sector Enterprise Services Group who are driving a specially modified Ford F-150 6,500 miles across the United States to raise awareness for combat-wounded disabled veterans.

The vehicle is equipped with several state-of-the-art devices designed to open up access to the disabled driver, "bridging barriers that might otherwise prevent their ability to be independently mobile," according to the group's website, wwfs.org.

"All this while driving a vehicle that maintains a non-modified appearance."

At the end of the journey on Oct. 4 in Reston, Virginia, Microsoft will present the truck to a combat-wounded veteran and his family.

Those who attend the Glenwood Springs event are invited to say thank you to the veteran who will be receiving the truck by writing a personal message on the vehicle's temporary skin.

For more information, contact Olivia Carmichael at 970-384-6441 or olivia.carmichael@cogs.us.