Your libraries can help you get ready for the Great American Eclipse | PostIndependent.com

Did you know we are just over a week away from witnessing the first total solar eclipse to cross the United States from coast to coast in over 99 years? The path of totality (where the sun is completely obscured by the moon) will run north of us through Wyoming and Nebraska, and many people will travel there to get the full effect of what appears to be nighttime in the middle of the day. For those of us who remain here in Colorado, we'll still get to enjoy an eclipse that covers around 90 percent of the sun.

The Garfield County Libraries are hosting events to help you prepare and celebrate this historical eclipse. Astronomer/photographer Bryan White will present information at four libraries on when, where, why and how to safely observe the eclipse. He'll also present amazing 3D images of other sun-caused astronomical spectacles, such as the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights). His coffee table book, "Prelude Lake," will be available for purchase and signing at each event. The schedule for White's talks begins on Saturday, Aug. 12, in New Castle at 5 p.m., then Monday, Aug. 14, in Glenwood Springs at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, in Silt at 6 p.m., and finally Saturday, Aug. 19, in Rifle at 3:30 p.m. The first 100 people in New Castle, Silt and Rifle will receive free eclipse glasses to safely view the eclipse.

Then, on Monday, Aug. 21, starting at 11 a.m., everyone is invited to the Glenwood Springs Branch Library for "Lights Out! Eclipse Viewing Bash" where we'll view the solar eclipse together. Bring your own glasses/viewing device, or build one with materials and instructions provided by the library. For more information about any of these events, call your local Garfield County Library or visit http://www.gcpld.org.