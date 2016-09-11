Lost Solar Fire grows to 3,500 acres | PostIndependent.com

A fire burning in the Flat Tops Wilderness grew approximately 700 acres Saturday, but fire officials said Sunday that the blaze is still within the planning area.

Dubbed the Lost Solar Fire, the fire’s growth did lead to the closure of the Lost Solar Trail No. 1828 for safety purposes. The closure order is being re-evaluated.

As of Sunday morning the fire was at 3,500 acres and burning primarily on the north side of Lost Solar Creek. Some spotting occurred on the south side of the creek.

A lightning strike in the Flat Tops Wilderness started the fire on Aug. 8. Concerns were elevated last week as high winds made the smoke visible in parts of Garfield and Eagle counties.

Fire officials have employed a confine and contain strategy in order to allow the fire to take its natural course and remove dead and dying trees.

Personnel continued monitoring the fire by air and ground Sunday.