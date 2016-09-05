 McClure Pass open to 1 lane of traffic | PostIndependent.com

McClure Pass open to 1 lane of traffic

One lane of traffic is now open on McClure Pass following a crash that completely closed the highway for about six hours today.

Pitkin County emergency services announced a little after 3 p.m. that one lane of traffic was open and drivers should still expect delays.

The Colorado Department of Transportation received a report of a crash on Colorado 133 near mile marker 43 south of Redstone at about 9:10 a.m. The crash closed northbound and southbound travel, but few other details about the incident were made available.

The Post Independent will update this story as more details become available.

