McClure Pass open to 1 lane of traffic | PostIndependent.com

One lane of traffic is now open on McClure Pass following a crash that completely closed the highway for about six hours today.

Pitkin County emergency services announced a little after 3 p.m. that one lane of traffic was open and drivers should still expect delays.

The Colorado Department of Transportation received a report of a crash on Colorado 133 near mile marker 43 south of Redstone at about 9:10 a.m. The crash closed northbound and southbound travel, but few other details about the incident were made available.

