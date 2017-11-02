Mountain Family Health gets telepsychiatry grant

Mountain Family Health Centers will receive a $20,000 grant from the Western Colorado Community Foundation to support telepsychiatry services at their Rifle Clinic.

Mountain Family provides services in Garfield County and is one of six organizations in the Western Colorado area to receive an Impact Grant in celebration of WCCF's 20th anniversary.

More than 50 people gathered at the Aspen Glen Club to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Western Colorado Community Foundation, which partners with Two Rivers Community Foundation to help donors establish endowed funds to benefit communities in western Colorado.

"We were so pleased that Garfield County received one of the six high impact grants furthering MFHC's innovative approach to address mental health challenges in our communities," said Jake Lasko as he presented the check to Ross Brooks, CEO of Mountain Family Health Centers. Lasko is chairman of Two Rivers Community Foundation.

Lasko also announced the establishment of the Two Rivers Unrestricted Endowed Grants Fund to make grants available annually to nonprofits from Carbondale to New Castle.