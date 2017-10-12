Mountain Rescue Aspen holds panel discussion following deadly summer

Following the “tragic summer” in the Roaring Fork Valley, Mountain Rescue Aspen decided it was time to bring the community together and talk about how to educate the public so its services won’t be as needed.

“We are in the business of not only rescue, but we are very much committed to education,” MRA director of training Doug Paley said. “What you are seeing tonight is just another kickoff of what we are going to be doing in 2017, going into 2018, on avalanche awareness as well as peak awareness.”

With a few dozen people in attendance, MRA hosted a panel discussion Wednesday at the C.B. Cameron Rescue Center, where its board of directors discussed how the organization operates and answered questions from the audience. It’s part of a greater push by MRA to educate the public on the dangers involved when headed into the backcountry.

“I was just interested to see these guys’ standpoint. Hopefully I never do have to call them, but if I do, I want to know their protocol and what I should expect and how I can help if I was trying to help a friend or myself,” said noted Aspen skier Sam Coffey, who was in attendance. “As these guys touched on pretty hard, preparation is key. When we go out in the backcountry, we always try and prepare.”

The push for public education comes after a summer in which five people died trying to climb nearby Capitol Peak. In total, nine have died trying to climb the popular Colorado fourteener since 2000.

Among the questions asked at Wednesday’s panel discussion were those regarding signs in the backcountry and whether there should be more of them to help educate and direct hikers and climbers.

Recommended Stories For You