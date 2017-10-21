Fire burns through home in Battlement Mesa

A fire in Battlement Mesa late Friday afternoon has left a home severely damaged. Everyone in the building made it out safely, said Garfield Sheriff’s Office public information officer Walt Stowe. Health-wise everyone is fine, he added.

Grand Valley Fire Protection arrived first on scene and the Sheriff’s Office assisted in crowd control. Stowe said that he received the first call at 5:18 p.m. Friday.

Grand Valley Fire will head the investigation, which remains ongoing, according to Stowe.