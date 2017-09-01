Hello, humans.

This is Typo, the Post Independent newsroom cat. My engagement editor (I don't know what that means exactly) asked me to write to tell you about this Best Pet contest my staff has going on.

If you go to http://tinyurl.com/PIpets2017 before Sept. 14, you can enter a photo of your dog, cat, iguana, whatever to be entered to win prizes. Even gerbils are eligible … Gerbils! I worry about the people around here sometimes.

Anyway, what are these prizes? Four winners will be chosen by fellow readers' votes. Each winner will receive a prize from either Glenwood Springs Subaru, All Dogs and Cats Veterinary Hospital, Red Hill Animal Health Center or The Shaggy Dog. All winners will be featured in our Go entertainment section. My staff at the PI will then pick a Go cover star to take home a grand prize basket from all of the sponsors.

A few notes: Pets and their servants — I mean, "owners" — must be from Garfield County to be eligible. When filling out the online form, when prompted for age, please give yours and not the animal's. Otherwise you will be locked out of entering because children are not allowed to enter a contest for free car washes. Which is good; children shouldn't drive. If you have any issues, please contact my aforementioned assistant/engagement editor at sruibal@postindependent.com.

So go enter right meow. But do remember, pets, you might get the cover, but I will always be queen of the PI.

Typo is the Post Independent office cat. Follow her on Twitter: @newsroomcat.