Ada Leona (Torgerson) Wagstrom (March 11, 1931 — July 7, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Ada Leona (Torgerson) Wagstrom, 86, passed away July 7, 2017. Ada was born in Wyndmere, North Dakota, to Raymond and Carrie Torgerson on March 11, 1931. She married Herbert Wagstrom on September 18, 1949, in Minnesota. Ada loved to have family get-togethers and cook for her family. She liked flowers and gardening, traveling and camping. She enjoyed her church family at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She is survived by her sons, Neil, Mark and Leon Wagstrom; daughter Linda Shoup; sisters Carol Strouse and Edith Larkin; 9 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Ada is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; brother, Raymond Torgerson Jr.; and sisters Lois Johnson, Audry Phipps and Juanita Torgerson. A memorial Service will be held August 19, 2017, at 11:00 am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Rifle, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donation be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, E. Dene Moore Care Center or Hospice of the Valley.