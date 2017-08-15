Alan Patrick Gallagher Wizer (Nov. 10, 1949 — Aug. 9, 2017)

Alan's legacy in the Roaring Fork Valley includes working on Christo's Curtain, serving on the Silt Board of Trustees, working as a volunteer ambulance driver and playing an integral role in the expansion of the CMC Spring Valley Campus where he worked as Director of Facilities until his retirement.

He had a love for the outdoors and could often be found golfing, fishing or skiing and especially loved doing all of these things with his family and friends. He spent his retirement traveling with his partner in adventure of 46 years, Joyce.

He loved well and was well loved.

Alan is survived by his wife Joyce Wizer, daughter Alison Wizer, son Sam Wizer (partner Danielle Ongart), sisters Marilyn Crawford, Jackie Sheler (Ray), Angie McDonald (Mark), and Muggy Hayes (Mike). He was adored by many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Molly (Gallagher) Wizer, father Sidney Wizer and brother in law Pete Crawford.

The family requests donations to CARE (Colorado Animal Rescue) in lieu of flowers.