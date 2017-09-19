Alan Ray Brock entered into his eternal home in the early morning of Saturday, the sixteenth of September 2017. A native Coloradan, Alan was born in Denver, grew up in Eagle, raised his family in Glenwood Springs, and settled lastly in Grand Junction. Alan lost his three-year-long battle with cancer the day before his sixty-first birthday.

Alan was passionate and devoted in serving the Lord, his family and his friends. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served a mission with his wife at the Temple at Monticello. The Warriors at Heart organization, a men's faith-based group located in Grand Junction, CO, gave Alan the opportunity to help and mentor men looking for faith and direction. Alan was a fifth generation mason and is credited with quality craftsmanship throughout the United States. His love for the craft of masonry supported his family throughout his life, and his passion and work ethic inspired countless individuals in the construction industry, especially his son Kevin, a sixth-generation mason. An avid outdoorsman, he would spend weekends with family and friends fishing, camping, hunting, motorcycling, hiking, snowmobiling, skiing and volunteering to teach these skills to local boy scouts.

Alan was the backbone of the Brock family. Born to Vernon and Nola Snyder Brock, Alan Ray Brock is survived by his wife and best friend, Mary Valentine Brock, daughter Shawna Bergren (Jeremy), sons Andrew Brock (Brenda) and Kevin Brock, and six beautiful grandchildren whom he cherished: Mikayla, Mariah, Logan, Colten, Hailey and Spencer. He leaves behind three brothers, Morgan, Verne and Brian, and his dog Zoey. Along with his loving family, Alan will be sincerely missed by many members of various churches, Warriors organization, employees of Heritage Masonry, and the construction community throughout Eagle Valley, Roaring Fork Valley and the Grand Valley.

For information regarding funeral services as well as the celebration of Alan's life can be found at http://www.grandvalleyfuneralhomes.com. Anyone and everyone is welcome to attend; we look forward to sharing our memories of Alan.