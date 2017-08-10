 Alan Wizer (November 10, 1949 — August 9, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Alan Wizer (November 10, 1949 — August 9, 2017)

Please join us to celebrate the life of Alan Wizer.

Saturday, August 12th, at 5pm

Rifle Creek Golf Course

3004 Highway 325

Rifle, CO 81650

*In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to CARE Animal Rescue Shelter Glenwood Springs http://www.coloradoanimalrescue.org

