Alvin Engel (Aug. 19, 1939 – Sep. 30, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Alvin A. Engel, age 77 from Rifle, Colorado passed away at home September 30, 2016.

Born in Menno, SD, to John and Sophie Engel. Grew up in Longmont, CO, with his parents and two sisters, Carolyn and Irene, before moving to Rifle with family. He served in the US Navy, was a member of the Rifle Elks Lodge and Rifle Sportsmans Club.

He worked in construction and was a truck driver.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved anything with an engine.

He was a dedicated husband and father, was a hard worker and never settled for “I can’t.”

Preceded in death by daughter Jennifer June (January 24, 1971- January 29, 2016) mother, father and both sisters. Survived by his wife Mary, sons Daniel and Nathan (Bridget) and granddaughter Allie May.

No services as requested by Alvin.