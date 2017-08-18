Ann Renae Green (June 10, 1952 – August 8, 2017)

Ann Renae Green passed away on August 8, 2017, after a brief illness. She was known fondly in the valley as 'Cousin Ann.' Born to Cecil and Marjorie Dickey in Littleton, Colorado. Growing up, Ann spent many summers in Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction, Colorado with family. Ann moved permanently to Glenwood Springs in the summer of 1983.

She is preceded in death by her Mom, Marjorie Dickey and recently her elderly Dad, Cecil Dickey. She is survived by her husband John Bartel, son Ben Green of Austin, TX, daughter Taisha Decker of Silt, step-children Chris Bartel, Aleasha Bartel Zegarski and 11 grandchildren. Ann will always be remembered and dearly missed by all her many friends and family throughout the valley and on the Front Range.

There will be a celebration of life on October 7, 2017. Details to follow.