Barbara Faye Clapper (Mar 19, 1929 – Oct 12, 2017)

Barbara Faye Clapper, 88, returned to her heavenly home on October 12, 2017. Barbara passed peacefully in her sleep.

Barbara was born to the late Fred and Gladys Hodge in Rifle, Colorado, on March 18, 1929. Barbara married Silt Rancher, Wm J Williams II. Together they raised 4 children, moving to Arizona and later to Walnut, California. Barbara was widowed by both Albert P. Nota of Los Angeles, California, and Willard Clapper of Aspen, Colorado.

Barbara is survived by Wm. J Williams II, her first husband, her daughters Karen McWilliams of Glenwood Springs, and Bobbe' Williams-Harter of Sky Valley, Ca., Sons Wm J Wms III of Rifle and Wayne Hodge Williams of Westminster, Colorado. Ten grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. And Six step-children.

Barbara enjoyed her roses, her Darlin dog, and family of many. She loved her Winters in the California Desert community of Sky Valley and summers at Rifle Mountain Park and along the Kettle River in Washington State. She remained the Widow of Aspen Fire Chief Willard Clapper.

Barbara will be buried at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle, Colorado, at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, November 11, 2017. Memorial following at 11 o'clock, Assembly of God church, Rifle, Colorado.