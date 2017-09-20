BARBARA GREEN (August 24th, 1937 – September 15th, 2017)

Barbara Green lived a life full of love and devotion to her family, friends and God. She was born in Crawford, Colorado, in 1937 to Edward and Ethel Green. She experienced the country girl life she held close to her heart. Her high school years were spent in Aspen where she made lifelong friends and met the 1st love of her life and future husband Kenny Strong.

Then off to Hawaii, with her husband, she began her life as a military wife of 20 years. Moving around the country, they raised their children. Outside of raising her children she worked as a nurse aid, hairstylist, receptionist, daycare provider and cashier.

Later in life she enjoyed her passions. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She created beautiful artwork. She love to travel to be with family. Volunteering was a big part of her life. She was a Lioness, Red hatter, avid supporter for Relay for Life, a member of the art guild and was devoted to her church.

She exemplified strength and perseverance throughout her lifetime. Now she is in the arms of Jesus singing and dancing. She will truly be missed by her remaining siblings, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Canyon View Vineyard Church Chapel. Located at 736 24 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado. The service will begin at 1:30 pm on Sunday, Sept. 24, followed by a picnic at Canyon View Park.