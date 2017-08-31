 Barbara Mary Tunnicliffe | PostIndependent.com

Back to: Obituaries

Barbara Mary Tunnicliffe

Former resident of

Aspen and Carbondale.

Former Lease Owner of Peak Nine Ski Restaurant Breckenridge

Passed away Sept. 1st 2012. Aged of 82.

Barbara you are sadly missed.

Forever in our hearts.

Brother Brian, Germaine, Nouha and many friends in Colorado and Stamford, England.