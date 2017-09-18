Becki Sue Latham Smith (July 5, 1962 — August 7, 2017)

Becki Sue Latham Smith, 55, passed away August 7, 2017, in Ashland, Kentucky. Becki was born to Otis and Judith Latham on July 5, 1962, in Grand Junction, Colorado. She is survived by her husband, Matt Smith; son Jack Devin; and her brother O.D. Latham (Joy). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017, at 1pm at the Skyline Cemetery in Silt, Colorado.