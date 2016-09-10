Bert Eugene Frink (Sept. 24, 1935 – Sept. 7, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Bert Eugene Frink, 80 passed away in his home on September 7th 2016. He was born on September 24th, 1935 in Hayden, Colorado. Bert was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was an active member his entire life. He grew up in Denver where he attended North High School and was an exceptional track and field athlete. In 1956, he married the love of his life, Delores Schillinger. They were married for 60 years. He graduated from the University of Northern Colorado and got his first and only teaching job at Glenwood Springs High School in 1958 where he taught industrial arts classes and craft classes for 32 years. He loved teaching, both of Bert’s children became teachers and Delores worked as a school secretary. Many of his former students in recent years have told him how much they appreciated his classes and in particular his jewelry classes. Bert and Delores retired in 1990 and enjoyed traveling in their motor home. They spent two winters in Rockport, Texas and decided to buy a trailer in Aransas Pass, TX where they spent 20 winters. In 1998 they moved from Glenwood Springs to Battlement Mesa. Bert loved and appreciated the outdoors and passed it on to everyone in his family. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He built a cabin on East Divide Creek and in addition to being a hunting cabin, it has provided many great memories for family and friends. Bert went through different phases with hobbies. He made beautiful jewelry and wood work projects. He also built muzzleloaders and attended fun trapping rendezvous. He hunted deer and elk until recently when health issues prevented him from doing so. Fishing had always been a passion for Bert. In addition to backpacking into high country lakes enjoyed boating and surf fishing in Texas. Making wine was also a favorite passion. He enjoyed going to Alaska with Delores to visit their son, Ed and grandkids on several occasions. He served as a mentor for his daughter Lori and taught her how to be successful with home and yard projects. He also served as a great role model for his kids and grandkids alike. He was a wonderful man who enjoyed sharing his sense of humor with everyone. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Bert is preceded in death by his parents and brothers. He is survived by his wife Delores, and children; Ed (and Linda) of Florissant, and Lori (Carrick) of New Castle. He was a proud grandfather of Colin, Courtney, Jennifer and Justin. He recently became a great grandfather to August (Gus). Services will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Rifle on Wednesday September 14th at 10:00am. A light lunch will be provided after the service. Memorials can be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church Preschool and Kindergarten.