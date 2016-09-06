Betty Diaz Fulton (June 6, 1935 â€” August 31, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Betty Diaz Fulton passed away August 31, 2016. She was born June 6, 1935, to Dionisio and Petra Diaz. Betty married Jim Fulton on October 4, 1969. She is survived by two brothers, Ted Diaz of Rifle and Eugene Diaz (Eva) of Silt; and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and many friends. Predeceased by her husband Jim, parents Dionisio and Petra, and brothers and sisters, Jovita, Frank, Steve, Joe, Molly, Chris, Tonia, Harry and Charlie. A viewing will take place at the Rifle Funeral Home, Wednesday, September 7, 2016, from 7:00 – 9:00 pm. A Rosary will be held at St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Church, Thursday, September 8, 2016, at 9:00. Mass to start at 10:00.

Interment will follow Mass at the Skyline Cemetery in Silt, Colorado. All are welcome for a luncheon back at St. Maryâ€™s Catholic Church.