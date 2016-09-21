 Beverly Klein (February 16, 1934 – September 21, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Beverly Klein (February 16, 1934 – September 21, 2016)

Beverly passed away peacefully, with family by her site at her home north of New Castle, September 21, 2016.

Services will be held Saturday, September 24, 2016 in Burning Mountain Park in New Castle from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Please bring a dish of your choice for the gathering afterward.

