Bill Gilmore | PostIndependent.com

Bill was born in Garfield County, CO.

He was a 1961 graduate of Glenwood Springs High school.

Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sheryl Wise Gilmore of San Augustine, TX; their daughters and son in laws, Joanna and Jim Follis of Orange, TX, and Jeanna and Harold Wofford of San Augustine,TX; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thern Kyner Gilmore and Frank Gilmore; his brothers Frank Jr. and Donnie Gilmore; and his sister Margie McKinney.