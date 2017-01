Bula Mae Butler (April 25, 1928 – January 23, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Bula Mae Butler, went to meet her Lord and Savior early Monday morning at home. She was the youngest of five children, born to Giles Sidney Butler and Lille Belle (Lusk) Butler at home on Graham Mesa Ranch, Rifle, Colorado.

She married Jay Henry Cose, Jr. on May 15, 1946, in Silt, Colorado. Survived by her sister, Arvelda Ward, her children, Jaylene, Gary, Mary (Phil), Mark (Lexina), Tim (Jody), Keven (Dee), Brent (Debbie), Justin (Dave), Joy (Daren), Rose, 29 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren. Proceeded in death by her husband, Jay, and son, Charles.

Please join the family for services to be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 27th, at Gospel Way Baptist Church, Grand Junction, and 1 p.m. Saturday, January 28th, First Baptist Church Silt.

In lieu of flowers, donate to Gospel Way Baptist Missionary Fund. 970-523-7127 or pastor@gwbc.net.