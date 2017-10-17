Calder Raymond Cronkite (Oct. 14, 2017 — Oct. 14, 2017)

Calder Raymond Cronkite, son of Tyler and Julia Cronkite, grew his wings on Saturday, October 14. There will be a visitation for family and friends at the Rifle Funeral Home on Friday, October 20, from 1:30-2:45 pm. A short prayer service will follow at 2:54 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Calder's name to nowilaymedowntosleep.org.