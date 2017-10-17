Carl Stratton Sigmon (September 10, 1947 — October 14, 2017)

Carl passed away with family by his side. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was a teacher, Elks member, Eagle Scout and Scout leader. Carl's survived by his brother Mike (Gail); sons Marc and Darian; daughter Caryn (Kalvin); grandchildren Treavor, Breauna, Isabel, Oakleigh and Otis; and nephews DeWayne and Travis. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Josephine. Services are October 21, 2017, 1:00 PM, at the Rifle Elks Lodge. Please bring a side dish.