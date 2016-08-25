Charles A. Marshall (September 12, 1960 – August 22, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Charles A. Marshall had a courageous 26 month battle with cancer that ended surrounded by family on Monday morning August 22, 2016. He never complained about the many ups and downs that came with this journey. Anytime anyone would ask him how he was he replied “I am good!” He was a fighter till the end.

Charles served in the US Army from 1982 through 1988.

He is survived by his wife and caregiver through this journey, Jackie Caufield Marshall. Two sons, Marine Sergeant Zachary A. Marshall stationed at Cherry Point, N.C. and Ryan (Amanda) Dickover of Dunnegan, MO. He was one of 6 children born to Bill and Betty Marshall both who preceded him in death. His siblings, Janet, Kenneth, Carolyn, Gary and Douglas all survive him as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to many family and friend is his long time childhood friend and brother in-law John E. Caufield. He is preceded in death by his first wife Debbie Heidland Marshall who lost her life mountain climbing the Annapurna in 1997.

Local memorial services will be at Veltus Park on Saturday September 17, 2016 from 12-4 p.m. followed by one back in Missouri in the Spring of 2017.