Charles (Chuck) Peter Leuallen (May 2, 1938 — Dec. 28, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Charles (Chuck) Peter Leuallen, 78, of Parachute, Colorado, passed away on December 28, 2016.

Charles was born to Floyd & Montella (Carson) Leuallen on May 2, 1938, in Peoria, Illinois. He married Elaine (Fran) Tooker on February 20, 1960. Charles enjoyed camping, traveling, and most of all spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Fran; three sons, Steven Charles (Vicki) of Parachute, Kevin Scott (Tammy) of Grand Junction, and Darin James (Brenda) of Ishpeming, Michigan; two brothers Robert James of Paonia, and Kelly Todd of Grand Junction; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Floyd and Montella; and grandson Jeremy Keith Leuallen.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made to the Charles P. Leuallen Memorial & Medical Fund. Donations can be made at any Alpine Bank.