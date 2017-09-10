Charles D Avila (Nov. 29, 1956 — Sept. 11, 2011)
September 10, 2017
The moment that you left me, my heart was split in two.
One side was filled with memories, the other side died with you.
I often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep,
and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek.
Remembering you is easy. I do it every day,
but missing you is a heartache that never goes away.
I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain,
you see life has gone on without you, but will never be the same.
Becca Petross
Esther Avila