 Charles D Avila (Nov. 29, 1956 — Sept. 11, 2011) | PostIndependent.com

The moment that you left me, my heart was split in two.

One side was filled with memories, the other side died with you.

I often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep,

and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek.

Remembering you is easy. I do it every day,

but missing you is a heartache that never goes away.

I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain,

you see life has gone on without you, but will never be the same.

Becca Petross

Esther Avila

