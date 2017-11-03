Charlotte Mae Hughes (Sep 10, 1932 – Oct 28, 2017)

Charlotte Mae Hughes slipped quietly from this life on Saturday, October 28, 2017, surrounded by her loving family in the home she had lived for 50 years. She was born in New Castle, Colorado, on September 10, 1932, to Arthur and Edith (Terrell) Holmes, the fourth of five children. She lived all of her life in Colorado. In her early years, her family moved about the state often following work as her father was a builder of roads. Many summers were spent living in a tent and playing outdoors in the Colorado sunshine. She attended school in Glenwood Springs.

She married the love of her life Clement Hughes and together they raised her four children and built a successful excavation business. After retiring, Charlotte and Clement traveled extensively around the United States and Canada, and once spent an entire summer exploring Alaska. Their house near Carbondale was "home base" for her family. Friends were never turned away and were treated like family. She loved being outdoors and spent many hours planting flowers and filling hummingbird feeders.

Charlotte loved her family dearly, and they could not have asked for a more generous and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and sister, her husband Clement, and daughters Sherry Harris and Roxan Hughes. She leaves behind her sons Dan and Marian Hughes and Randy Hughes, son-in-law Roger Harris, six grandchildren: Travis Hughes, Tim Hughes, Steven (Vonda) Harris, Brad (Jennifer) Harris, Jillene (Mike) Christianson, and Christopher (Carmen Maize) Hughes, eight great-grandchildren: Jessica and Stephanie Hughes, Michael and Maia Harris, Austin and Jordyn Christianson and Ryan and Joie McCumbee, and many nieces, nephews, friends and employees of Hughes Excavating Company.

A gathering of remembrance is scheduled for Saturday, November 18, 11am to 4pm at the American Legion in Carbondale.