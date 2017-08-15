Curtis (Grizz) A. Grizzle (December 23, 1953 — August 10, 2017)

Curtis (Grizz) A. Grizzle, 63, of Rifle, Colorado, passed away August 10, 2017, at Valley View Hospital, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Curt was born on December 23, 1953, to Glenn and Betty Grizzle in Lebanon, Indiana. His mother preceded him in death. Grizz was a 1973 graduate of Zionsville High School. Grizz loved watching movies. The Colts, Packers and Cardinals were his favorite teams. He was a fan of Nascar and Jeff Gordon. Grizz worked in maintenance and as a cook. Curt is survived by his father Glenn Grizzle (Phyllis); sisters Becky Smith (Gary) and Marcia Rowe (Robert); 3 nephews; 3 great-nephews; 1 great-niece; two very good friends of Rifle, Donna Kuipers and Doug Delmonico; as well as many others. Grizz didn't know a stranger. Curt will be cremated, no services planned at this time. Donations may be made in Curt's name to the AMC at Cancer.org.