Danny Joe Hilton (December 2, 1957 — December 14, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

After a short battle with liver cancer, Danny Joe Hilton (Danno) died Wednesday December 14, 2016, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, at the age of 59. Danno was born December 2, 1957, in Pasco, Washington, to Billy Joe Hilton and Wilma Maxine Benson, who predeceased him. Danno retired as a Master Plumber in 2008. Danno married Janet on September 26, 2009, at the park in Silt, Colorado.

Survivors include his wife Janet of Rifle, Colorado, sons David (Emma) of Clifton, Colorado, Skyland and Justin of Hoquiam, Washington, daughter Chandy Gaub of Ocean Park, Washington, stepsons Todd (Kortnie) and Scott (Bubbles) Stricklan of Rifle, Colorado, grandchildren Kaylie Gaub and Tristan Katenlnikoff of Ocean Park, Washington, and Meyka and Myla Stricklan of Rifle, Colorado, sisters Vickie Carrol (Norman) of Kellogg, Idaho, and Arna Benson of Montrose, Colorado, brothers Gary Allen and Thomas of Washington, and step-parents Yogi and Ruby Benson of Palisade, Colorado. Danno was preceded in death by his sister Lore Dinning and Brother DeWayne. Danno requested to be cremated and his hair donated to Locks of Love. A celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2017. Comments can be left at http://www.brownscremationservice.com.