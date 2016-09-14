David Goodhue (May 23, 1953 – September 4, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

David is survived by his wife Mary, father of Audrey Goodhue Bond and husband Les, sons Victor Kyner and wife Starlla, Thomas Kyner, Tammy Kershman, brother Edmund Goodhue wife Pete, sister Katherine Brejcha husband John and Carol Perry and Connie; Aunts Mary Dawson, Peggy Johnson and Mickey Baccus. Several grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was a machinist for 45 years at Sundstrand Aerospace, Williams Aerospace in Utah and oil industry, retiring in 2016. Proceeded in death by his father and mother Robert and Dorothy Goodhue.

The family would like donations to the Grand Valley Historical Society, PO Box 363, Parachute, CO 81635 or Grand Valley Fire Protection District Station 1, 124 Stone Quarry Rd. Parachute, CO 81635 in lieu of flowers.